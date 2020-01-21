Bullets international bonanza to be held next month

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced that the second edition of Nyasa Big Bullets international bonanza will be hosted from 28 February up to 1 March, 2020 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

In a statement, administrative officer for Nyasa Big Bullets Albert Chigoga said that currently, two out of three expected teams from abroad which are targeted for the tournament have already confirmed of their participation.

He further said that the bonanza will facilitate the presentations for the 2020 CAF Champion’s League as well indigenous competitions.

The official list of teams participating in the tournament will be further communicated as said by Chigoga.

“We are expecting to have the fourth team to confirm by close of business on 21 January, and we will proceed to announce which teams are participating this year soon after we get the confirmation,” Chigoga said on Bullets website.

During the first edition in previous year, Bullets engaged two foreign flight league sides, which were; Ferroviario de Nampula from Mozambique and Chicken inn from Zimbabwe, and also one local team, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Upon completion of bonanza, Bullets will also hold Gala Night Awards on 7 March in order to celebrate and crown the best performers.

