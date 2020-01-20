Thieves steal money from police

Two men in Zomba have been arrested for stealing a bag containing money which police officers had collected as fines from motorists.

The two stole the money on Thursday.

According to reports, the road traffic officers from Thondwe Police left the money in their car and went into a shop to buy items, giving the two thieves a chance to steal the bag containing K267,000.

The law enforcers later noticed that the bag was missing and launched a manhunt for the thieves.

One of the suspects was arrested while he was trying to change his clothes behind Thondwe ADMARC depot. The other thief was apprehended later the same day.

The two were taken to Thondwe Police Unit.

However, the police failed to recover K46,000 out of the amount that was stolen.

