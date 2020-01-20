Youth group donates to primary schools

In a bid to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 on quality education for all, a youth group dubbed as Youth for Change (Y4C) has embarked on an initiative of donating assorted items to learners in different primary schools across the country.

On Friday, the group donated exercise books, ball pens and pencils approximately to 200,000 to over 200 students at Mzamba Catholic Primary School in Blantyre.

Speaking after the donation, the Organising Director for the group, Chisomo Munthali said they made the donation in order to motivate the students to excel in their studies.

“We believe that primary education is the basic of all what we do in life, so that’s why we came here and made this donation as well as to motivate the children to work hard in class so that they can do well in future,” Munthali said.

He added that the group is geared to assist youth in the country in different ways more especially in the education sector.

Apart from making the donation, the group also brought with them renowned Hip-Hop artist Noel Chikoleka also known as Phyzix and Ivy Akim Chisambo who is an accountant at the Department of Climate Change and Metrological services.

The two offered a motivation talk to the students.

“This was a deliberate move to bring these two people here to motivate them, since we knew that a lot learners already know the two and they admire their work and talents, so this might push them to work hard in class to be like them one day,” Munthali added.

On his part, the headmaster for the school, Hasting Mulenga hailed Y4C for the gesture and he further appealed to other well-wishers to do the same since the school is facing a number of challenges.

He said the main challenge affecting the school is lack of desks and a deficit in number of Houses for the teachers.

“We have a problem with desks, it’s only in Standard 8 where students sit on desks and we only have 4 houses for teachers which are also in bad state. Other teachers stay as far as Machinjiri due to lack of houses here,” he admitted.

A 16-year old boy, Yankho Banda who is a Standard 8 learner, also thanked Y4C group for the donation and motivation, saying it will help him to work hard in his studies in order to achieve his goal.

Mzamba Catholic primary school which falls under Bangwe zone in Blantyre urban, has over 1, 800 students.

Recently, the group also donated assorted items at Dolota Primary School in Mzuzu and had a sweeping exercise at Kamba Market in Blantyre.

