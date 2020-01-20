Devotion: Sow the seeds

2 Corinthian 9:10 “Now he who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food, will supply and multiply your seed for sowing, and increase the fruits of your righteousness.”

When farmers have harvested crops they know some is for eating and others are seeds for the coming season. The opening scripture says its God who gives both the bread for food and seed for sowing. The scripture goes on to say its only the seed that is multiplied. Once bread is eaten, its gone and won’t multiply.

Every money you get, there is a seed and bread. Seed if for the future, bread is for the now. Its the seed that will multiply. Which means your level of sowing now will determine your future. If you are attempted to eat your seed as bread, you will have zero seed to sow and its the zero that will multiply. Anything multiplied by zero is still zero. This is the reason why those who don’t give for the future have no hope for the future.

Proverb 11:24 “Those who give freely gain even more; others hold back what they owe, becoming even poorer.”

2Corinthian 9:6 “Remember this: he who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly. He who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully.”

Its self-deception to expect to reap when you haven’t planted any seed. This is why those who hates giving are so poor. Galatians 6:7 “Stop being deceived; God is not to be ridiculed. A person harvests whatever he plants.”

A solution to a poor man is not giving them handouts. The right solution to a poor man is living and doing the gospel. This is why if the poor listens to our gospel and do it he cannot remain the same. The sad thing is that most of them refuse the Bible based solutions and actually mock them as gimmicks. Luke 4:18 “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor.”

Give your seeds, give your tithes, give your offerings, give and don’t withdraw.

Confession

My seeds are my future because they multiply. My bread is for now. I choose to plant the seeds for a bountiful harvest. I refuse to be poor. In Jesus Name. Amen.

