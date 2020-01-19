It’s time to support government – Kamlepo  

Member of Parliament for Rumphi East Constituency Kamlepo Kalua has declared that he will support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government on its good initiatives saying the government has developed his constituency with electricity as well as mobile phone network transmitter.

Kalua disclosed this when he presided over the donation of maize flour to unprivileged families by the Muslim World League at Mlowe, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe, Rumphi district.

“I have been in opposition for a quite number of years. Now we need to support government on the good initiatives it is doing by bringing development in our constituency,” said Kalua.

He added that it is time for him to be a constructive critic and face of community and follow what the community wishes.

“I am doing this for my people so that they should have what they desired for long to be done,” he added.

He then praised the government under the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, for developing his constituency with electricity as well as Mobile Phone Network Transmitter.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the state president and appreciate him for considering my area in different development projects. For instance, people from Tchalo ward had no phone network to communicate, but now there is a transmitter for phone network and soon the area will have electricity,” said Kalua.

However, Kalua urged Chiefs and his subordinates to be united in order for development projects to proceed flourishing in the area.

