Muslim organization donates food to families in Rumphi

The Muslim World League on Friday donated 1000 bags of maize flour, weighing 25Kg each, to families at Mlowe, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi district.

The representative for Muslim World League, Ahmad Daib, assured people in the area that the organisation will continue supporting affected areas.

He further said that currently, the League, has distributed almost eight thousand bags of maize flour to food insecure households in the central and southern regions.

Upon receiving the aid, District Commissioner (DC) for Rumphi Fred Movete applauded the League for the donation.

Movete also disclosed that the statistics of Vulnerability Assessment Report for November, 2019 shows that there were 4600 families facing food shortage in the district with Rumphi East, topping the list of affected areas.

Commenting on the issue, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe appreciated the food donation by the Muslim World League.

“The flour has come on time and we appreciate for considering our areas. As you might be aware, our staple food is cassava but it has been affected by Millie bugs which have affected the entire area, therefore, this flour will help us much,” Mwamlowe commented.

Mwamlowe then urged government through the office of agriculture in the district to support them with other cassava varieties to replace the affected ones.

Advertisements

Advertisements