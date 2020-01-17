FAM reverses decision to raise Super League surety to K3m

…to enforce rules on minimum wage, medical scheme and coaches’ qualifications..

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has reversed its earlier decision to raise the surety that Super League clubs pay as part of club licensing from K1 million to K 3 million.

FAM had its first Executive Committe meeting at the Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 where a number of resolutions were made.

One of the key issues discussed by the newly elected committee was the surety that teams from the top flight football pay before the commencement of every new season.

According to the document released by the association on Thursday which has been signed by the Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gift Gunda, the Exco agreed to maintain the K 1 million fee but maintained its stand on the minimum wage clubs should be paying to their players.

“The meeting resolved not to raise the surety that Super League clubs pay as part of Club Licensing from K1 million to K3 million. The Exco also called for enforcement of the Club Licensing Regulations with mandatory player medical scheme and coaches qualifications provisions among others, in the ongoing quest to professionalize the game in the country,” reads part of the statement.

There were concerns from clubs about the decision to raise the surety, arguing that some of the teams are sponsored by individuals hence finding it very difficult to cope with the resolution.

According to the FA, the decision to have the fee raised was triggered by some teams’ failure to fulfil their Super League fixtures towards the end of the season.

As part of Club Licensing, clubs are required to have financial muscles in order to compete in the top flight football.

