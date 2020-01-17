Man commits suicide over wife’s alleged infidelity

A 35-year-old man in Ntchisi hanged himself on Tuesday night after suspecting his wife of cheating on him.

The man, Harrison Mkaseka, hailed from Yeliko Village, Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi district.

Confirming to Malawi24, Ntchisi Police public relations officer Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda said Mkaseka’s brother told police that Mkaseka usually quarreled with his wife over rumors that the wife was having an affair with another man.

On Monday January 13, Mkaseka’s wife went to Ntchisi trading centre where the suspected lover was staying and she did not return home. On Tuesday Mkaseka followed her but he did not trace her whereabouts.

“When he returned home he was advised by his brother not to get worried, but rather report the issue to elders of the Village. Mkaseka complied and went to bed to sleep.

“But in the morning of January 15, 2020 he was found dead after he committed suicide, by hanging to the roof of his house,” Kaponda said.

The police have since advised members of the general public that whenever they have marital issues, they should got to Victim Support Units that are found in different police stations for counseling.

