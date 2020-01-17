14 lorries impounded, HRDC vehicle set on fire

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) in collaboration with the Malawi Police yesterday impounded 14 lorries which were ferrying people to the demonstrations on grounds that they are unroadworthy and were carrying people without permission.

This occurred when the police and MDF mounted road blocks at Kanengo, Africa Bible College, and Njewa on Lilongwe-Mchinji road where every passing vehicle was searched on safety sake, suspecting that protesters would carry crude weapons.

Following the seizure, the chairperson for Human Rights Defendant Coalition (HRDC) Timothy Mtambo together with his team went back home by foot as their vehicles were impounded and parked at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

In Blantyre, a vehicle used to carry a Public Address System for the demonstrations was set on fire by unknown people, injuring a driver and a Dee Jay.

Yesterday’s demonstrations were aimed at forcing the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) to reveal the names of people who dared to bribe judges who are running the presidential case.

On Thursday last week, the HRDC also held anti-government protests in Northern and Central Region in which almost 13 minors were arrested.

