Mzuzu vendors reject HRDC demos

Mzuzu vendors have expressed concern over plans by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to conduct nationwide demonstrations on Thursday saying the protests affect their businesses.

In an interview, one of the Mzuzu main market vendors Joackim Mseteka said they are tired of the demonstrations that have been going on in the country from May, 2019 just after the 21 May presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mseteka pointed out that their businesses have been shrinking since HRDC started conducting demonstrations.

“We as vendors in the main Market we are tired of the way HRDC are conducting demonstrations. From May up to now, our businesses have been shrinking because we usually close for fear of being attacked during protests. This is destroying our businesses,” said Mseteka.

In a separate interview, HRDC Northern Region chairperson Happy Mhango said all is set to hold peaceful demonstrations in all cities of Malawi and in selected districts with the aim of forcing Malawi Police to arrest Police officers who raped women at Msundwe and to force MEC chairperson Dr Jane Ansah to resign.

He, however, distanced the organization from people who damage and loot shops.

“We are not encouraging any protester to damage property or loot people’s shops. As HRDC, we have been having peaceful demonstrations since we started fighting for justice,” said Mhango.

Advertisements

Advertisements