Plan Malawi donates motorcycles to Mulanje Police

Plan Malawi on Tuesday donated motorcycles to Mulanje Police with the aim of helping the police to ease transportation challenges when dealing with child protection issues.

This has brought comfort to the Mulanje Police Officer-In-Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Kelvin Mulezo, who said that the bikes will help the law enforcers access hard-to-reach areas for quality delivery of services.

“I sincerely thank Plan Malawi for this timely donation which will ease our transportation problems. Sometimes we have to travel to areas where a vehicle cannot go, so this bike will assist a lot,” Mulezo said.

He added that the motorcycles will help the police to root out cases of child abuses such as defilement among others.

On his part, Plan Malawi’s Program Area Manager in Mulanje, Daniel Kapatuka, said his office felt obliged to make the donation after noting transport problems facing the law enforcers.

Kapatuka said when his office has cases in its impact areas, police take time to intervene due to, among others, accessibility challenges.

He added that the organization realizes the importance of partners in the fight against child abuse, so it was important to bail the police out.

Plan Malawi has also donated another bike to the National Registration Bureau with the aim of accelerating registration of children.

According to the organization, sometimes parents or guardians hide the exact age of their children when a case is taken to court, so bureau officials will be using the bike to register children in their homes.

