Police in Nsanje district have arrested a 36-year old man for attempting to kill his 9-year-old son in order to harvest the boy’s organs and sell them for K3 million.

The suspect, Master Thomson, and his friend Shadreck Davie, 29, were netted Friday night at Chabulumunda village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in the district.

Nsanje police station Spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma confirmed the incident. She said police got rumours that Thomson, the prime suspect, was selling human organs which he extracted from pregnant women.

“Police immediately went undercover after one detective posed as a potential buyer. The suspect had arranged for the buyer to meet in a bush for the transaction,” said Zakaloma.

Thomson, however, brought his son and ordered that the boy should be murdered and his organs harvested. The suspect wanted K3 million for the body parts.

Undercover police officers pounced on the suspect and rescued the victim. Later, police arrested the second suspect Davie who is believed to have had a market.

The suspects have been charged with kidnapping and abducting with intent to murder.

Thomson comes from Chabulumunda village, T/A Ngabu while Davie is from Chiphwembwe village under T/A Malemia in the Nsanje district.

