Devotion: Beware of mixed multitudes

Number 11:4 “Now the mixed multitude who were among them craved more desirable foods, and so the Israelites wept again and said, “If only we had meat to eat!”

When the Israelites were coming out of Egypt, they did not come alone. There was a mixed multitude that went along. These were people of other nations that were also slaves in the land of Egypt. Exodus 12:37-38 “Then the children of Israel journeyed from Rameses to Succoth, about six hundred thousand men on foot, besides children. A mixed multitude went up with them also, and flocks and herds—a great deal of livestock.”

The biggest error of the Israelites was that instead of listening to the voice of God, they were sometimes led by the mixed multitude. These were ungodly people led by the senses and the mixed multitude was behind many rebellions that were done against God in the wilderness. In the opening scripture, it was the mixed multitude that was craving for food. Then they influenced the Israelites to crave for food too. And in the end the whole group was against Moses.

Amongst the brothers and sisters, there can also be mixed multitudes. 2 Thessalonians 3:11 “For we hear that some among you are living an undisciplined life, not doing their own work but meddling in the work of others.”

Act 20:30 “Men will arise from among your own selves, speaking perverse things, to draw away the disciples after them.”

So be careful with the people around you who may not be led by God but are influencing your decisions. Have Godly people who should mentor you and help you with Word based decisions. Don’t go by multitude. Be led by the Spirit of God ( Roman 8:14).

Additional scripture: Exodus 23:2 “You must not follow a crowd in doing evil things;”

Confession

I am led by the Spirit of God and not by mixed multitudes. In Jesus name. Amen.

Contact +265888326247 +265997538098

Advertisements

Advertisements