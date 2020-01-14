ACB staff warned against working at night

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has advised employees to knock off by 5:30pm and alert their bosses about any threats they receive.

ACBd Director General, Reyneck Matemba, issued the alert in a memo on Monday.

Matemba advised staff members to notify their bosses about any threats or intimidation directed at them.

“In the event that it has become extremely necessary for an officer to remain in his or her office and work beyond 5:30 pm, advance notice should be provided to the Director or Head of the officer’s department or Section, respectively,” the memo reads.

It comes as the bureau is investigating claims that some people attempted to bribe Constitutional Court judges who are handling the presidential elections.

Matemba told the local media that the ACB knows the names of the suspects and is treating the matter with urgency.

