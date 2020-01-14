Liverpool interested in 17-year old Malawian

Seventeen-year-old Henri Kumwenda could join Liverpool following his impressive performance with Leeds United academy.

According to various reports in the UK, the English Premier League giants are one of the top clubs monitoring the progression of the Malawian forward.

Kumwenda, who left Malawi for England when he was just four years old, has been a regular in Leeds United’s U18 set up and he was part of the team that won against Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been reported by Football Insider that the youngster is yet to sign a professional contract with Leeds United as his contract at the club is part of a two-year scholarship.

It has also been revealed that Liverpool will grab the opportunity to sign the player due to his contract situation at the Elland Road

Kumwenda is a versatile forward that can play in any position across both flanks and down the middle if required. He signed for Leeds at the age at 11 and Marcelo Bielsa has been keen on overseeing the progress of his side’s youngster in the Whites’ academy, as per Yorkshire Evening Post. The youngster is set to sign a professional contract at Elland Road as his contract at the club is part of a two-year scholarship.

