ACB told to immediately arrest bribery suspects

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to arrest persons who attempted to bribe judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

In a statement on Monday, the MLS said the ACB as a law enforcement agency is expected to make the necessary investigations and arrests immediately.

“Any attempts to subvert the course of justice for whatsoever reason would result in untold effects on future cases and attempts to fight corruption,” said the society in a statement signed by its President, Burton Mhango, and Honorary Secretary, Martha Kaukonde.

The attempts to bribe judges were revealed after Chief Justice Charles Nyirenda filed a complaint to the ACB.

In its statement, the MLS commended the chief justice for reporting the matter.

“Considering that there have been in the past allegations of corruption in the judiciary, this report on the alleged acts demonstrates the efforts being taken on the part of the judiciary to fight corruption in the judicial system,” the Society says.

The five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its ruling in the 2019 presidential elections case in the coming weeks.

In the case, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima want the court to rule that fresh elections be conducted saying the May 21 Elections were affected by irregularities. President Peter Mutharika was elected winner in the 2019 polls

