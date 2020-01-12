Minister Ben Phiri inspects Ntcheu Stadium

Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri on Friday expressed satisfaction with the progress being made in the construction of Ntcheu Stadium.

Phiri, however, said the stadium is at a level where it is moving at a snail’s pace due to challenges like rainfall.

According to the Minister, the construction works will be completed in August or September this year.

On its benefits, Phiri said the stadium will help the council to collect revenue for development purposes and will uplift and uncover hidden talents of youths.

During the visit, Phiri also commended Ntcheu police station for being awarded by the Malawi Police as a police station that did well in bringing peace in 2019.

“Let us maintain peace during this coming time as we are awaiting the ruling of the court in the presidential elections case,” Phiri advised.

On his part, acting Director of Public Works (DPW) for Ntcheu District Council Godfrey Njoka thanked government for the stadium.

“The district did not have such a stadium for people to show off their talents,” said Njoka.

He added that communities expect a lot of activities at the 16,000 capacity stadium since it is close to the two cities of Lilongwe and Blantyre.

