Bullets veterans form social team

Former Nyasa Big Bullets players have officially formed their social club which will be aiming at bringing them together for a common good.

Some of the forgotten names like John Phiri, Vincent Gona, Chiku Kanyenda and Joseph Gatros availed themselves for the event which was welcomed by multitudes of people.

The veterans, who were 3-2 winners over Southern Region Socials as part of the launch, continued their celebrations when Rab Processors Limited donated a K250 000 cheque to the club as a starter pack.

And on the field of play, Peter Mponda, James Chilapondwa, Afiki Sikelo, Jimmy Zakazaka, Emmanuel Chipatala, Fundi Akidu, Chancy Gondwe, James Chimera Jnr, Raheem Ishmael and Heston Munthali reminded the spectators of how good they were during their playing days when they demonstrated the level of their skills.

As the heavy rains kept on coming from the sky, Zakazaka opened the scoreline in the second half with a fantastic finish inside SR’s penalty box.

Though the match was level at certain point of time, Ishmael made it 2-1 when the veterans outnumbered their opponents, leaving the midfielder with a simple task of putting the ball into the net.

Southern Region Socials made it 2-2 through Dave Munthali, who earlier on missed from the spot.

However, the veterans walked out of the stadium with smiles on their faces when Chilapondwa nailed it in the final minutes of the match.

Speaking after the match, former Chief Executive Officer of Bullets FC Fleetwood Haiya pledged Nyasa Manufacturing Company’s support to the newly launched team.

“As a company which is sponsoring the club, we are very happy with this development and we are pledging our support towards this good course. We are asking the leadership of the team to keep on involving us in their programs and we are promising you that we will be together throughout,” he said.

Presenting the dummy cheque to the veterans, Rab Processors Limited’s Marketing Manager Anthony Kafuwa said his company thought it wise to assist the players who are the foundation of Malawi’s football.

“We are sponsoring the Southern Region Football League as well as the national team and when we were approached by Southern Region Socials administration, we couldn’t hesitate to come in because our football is where it is today because of these veterans and we will continue doing this to our former players,” he said.

On his part, Gondwe hailed Rab Processors Limited for the timely donation, saying it will go a long way towards achieving the common good.

“We won’t be focusing on playing social football only but we will also be tasked to reach out to our former teammates who are currently not doing well in terms of finances and many more. As such, we are very grateful to Rab Processors Limited for this donation and it will go towards achieving the intended purpose,” he said.

Advertisements

Advertisements