Simso League winners to get prize money next week

The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) says Simso League winners will get their prize money at a ceremony to be held next week.

Ekwendeni Hammers who secured promotion to the Super League by winning the league will receive K3 million.

According to General Secretary for the Association Masiya Nyasulu, the prize presentation ceremony will be held on 15th January, 2020 at Illala crest Lodge in Mzuzu.

“As usual we are going to award three top teams and other individual awards like top goal scorer, media awards and others,” said Nyasulu.

Other teams to receive prize money are second placed Rumphi United and Baka City who finished the league on third position.

A total of seventeen teams participated in the 2019 season.

On sponsorship, Nyasulu said there is an expectation that the sponsor, Simama and Sons (Simso), will raise the sponsorship money from the current K5 million.

The sponsorship for the Simso league is the lowest among Malawi’s three regionals leagues.

