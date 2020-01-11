Chombo trims U20 squad

Malawi U20 National Women’s ’s team Coach Maggie Chombo has trimmed her squad to 25 players as the team continues preparations for next week’s FIFA World Cup Under 20 Women’s qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Chombo called 40 players who started camping at Mpira Village on Wednesday.

According to Chombo, 25 players will remain in camp until the match day on January 18 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

“The three days were about assessing the players to come up with the final 25. All the girls that we called were good and the competition was high.

“So far the performance of the girls is good and we believe that we will perform wonders during the game,” said Chombo.

After next week’s match Malawi will travel to Bulawayo for the return leg on 1st February.

Below is the list of 25 players:

Goalkeepers

Ruth Mhango – DD Sunshine Tsala Thupa – CY Sisters Lucy Mbanganiko – Rumphi Sisters

Midfielders

Grace Yotamu – Ntopwa Queens Chimwemwe Bonongwe – Ntopwa Queens Zainab Kapanda – BT Zero Carol Mathyola – DD Sunshine Melise Lickson – Chigoli Academy Emily Banda – Skippers Tendai Sani – Evirom Ireen Khumalo – Chigoli Academy Vitumbiko Mkandawire – CY Sisters Memory Kulemeka -Chigoli Academy

Defenders

Benardeta Mkandawire -Blantyre Zero Chikondi Duwe – DD Sunshine Mary Dickson – Chigoli Academy Alinane Majola – Skippers Muva Moyo – MOYALE Justina Jumbo – Topik Jessey Josephy – Skippers Tiwonge Phiri – DD Sunshine

Strikers

Yamikani Mhango – Ntopwa Queens Gladys Banda – DD Sunshine Chisomo Banda – DD Sunshine Iteck Phiri – CY Sisters

