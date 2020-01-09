Watchman nabbed following theft at private school

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 39-year-old watchman over allegations that he stole laptops and a solar battery at Stepping Stone International Private School in the district.

The stolen property is valued at 2.8 million Malawi Kwacha. The suspect who is identified as Titus Phiri was working at the school as a watchman.

According to the Headteacher of the school, Imogen Fielding who is a British national, on December 18, 2019 Phiri did not report for his duty at the campus untill late in the evening when the headteacher and all staff members had left.

Surprisingly, early in the morning of the following day, the headteacher got shocked to realise that the main door of the hall had been broken into.

He reported the matter to Nkhata Bay Police where police officers immediately visited the scene. It was realized that, criminals had cut open the locks of the main entrance of the hall.

The criminals further broke a shelf which was in the hall where they stole twelve laptops and a solar battery.

Police enquiries led to the arrest of Titus Phiri who upon being questioned accepted to have masterminded the theft.

Phiri revealed that some laptops were sold which led to recovery of nine laptops and the solar battery.

Police investigations are still in progress to recover the remaining laptops.

Titus Phiri hails from Chikhwiri village in the area of traditional authority Chakhaza in Dowa district.

