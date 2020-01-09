Malawians question Reserve Bank’s K1.1b water chiller tender

Malawians have asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate Reserve Bank of Malawi’s K1.1 billion contract for the supply of water chiller plants, saying they are suspecting foul play.

The bank has engaged Anderson Engineering for the supply, installation and commission of water chiller plants which are used to cool a building’s air and equipment.

In a notice of intention to award contract published on its website on January 6, the bank said Anderson Engineering won the contract because it was the lowest bidder.

However, the bank did not state the amount of water chiller plants to be installed or the location.

Reacting to the intention to award contract and Malawians have questioned the amount involved.

“This deserves an explanation to inform the suspecting public accordingly. Chillers are required where there is heavy production machinery where there is excessive heat produced. I don’t see that at Reserve Bank unless we get educated through such an explanation sought,” said Facebook user Negracious SD.

While another commenter said: “How many branches does RBM have? Just 3, and water chillers would cost that much? Now if RBM is caught in questionable procurement how about ordinary institutions?

And Facebook user Lekani Nangalembe wrote: How many plants is that for exactly??? Maybe then we can put it into context….because right now it’s looking like a rip off even though they are suggesting this was the lowest bid.

In its notice, the bank invited bidders with valid reasons restraining the bank from proceeding with the award of the contract to contact the chairperson of the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee.

The bank added that it will proceed to award the contract to Anderson Engineering if no bidder objects within 14 days.

