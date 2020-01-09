Man arrested for intimidating people with handcuff

Police in Chiradzulu are keeping in custody a 28-year-old man for possessing a handcuff which he used to intimidate other people.

Public relations officer for Chiradzulu Police, Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, said they were tipped by well-wishers community members that the suspect, identified as Ronald Kika, had a handcuff.

“We received a tip that Ronald Kika was possessing a pair of handcuff which he used to intimidate people,” said Tasowana.

Following the tip, Chiradzulu Police cornered Kika at Nsoni Hill cave where he used to hide.

Kika has been charged with the offence of being in possession of government property without valid permission.

The suspect will be taken to court soon to answer charges filed against him.

He hails from Jalasi village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.

