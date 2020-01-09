TS Sporting unveils Malawian striker Kaonga

Malawian striker Chawanangwa Kaonga has been unveiled at South Africa’s National First Division side TS Sporting after securing a two year deal.

Kaonga joined the South African club from Mozambique’s top flight Mocambola League outfit Costa do Sol.

Speaking in a statement, the deal facilitator Ernest Mtawali, said it is time for Kaonga’s talent and skills to be acknowledged internationally.

“Kaonga’s exploits now have a platform to expose him at international stage,” said Mtawali.

Kaonga, who previously played for Silver Strikers, scored 10 goals last season in Mozambique.

TS Sporting are beefing up their squad with the intention of securing promotion to the Absa Premier Soccer League.

