EU report poorly timed – Chilima

UTM leader Saulos Chilima has described the European Union’s planned presentation of a report on the May 21 Elections as ill-timed and careless.

Chilima said this in a letter to European Union dated 7th January, 2019 in reaction to an announcement that the EU Election Observer Mission (EU EOM) is coming to Malawi to present its final report on the disputed May 21 Elections.

The former Malawi Vice President said the matter of the disputed elections is before the Constitutional Court which is expected to deliver its judgment next month hence he found it inappropriate for the mission to present its report at this time.

“It must be obvious to both the delegation and the mission that comprehensive reports on the tripartite elections must be avoided in light of the litigation that has since ensued.

“The intended presentation of the report is careless and amounts to extra-judicial gimmick to meddle with and influence pending litigation. I condemn this in strongest terms,” said Chilima.

He then asked the mission to postpone the presentation of the report until judgment in the elections case is delivered saying it the only reasonable thing to do.

In the elections case, Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera want the court to nullify the results the May 21 elections and order the Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct fresh polls.

