Malawi Police detain, release three journalists

The Malawi Police on Wednesday detained three journalists at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe accusing them of acting in a disorderly manner.

The three were charged with “Acts prohibited on aerodrome, behaving in disorderly manner” but were later released.

Golden Matonga of Nation Publications Limited, Steve Zimba and Francis Chamasowa of Zodiak Broadcasting Station were arrested at the airport where they went to cover arrival of a European Union elections observer team

The observer team wanted to unveil its controversial final report on the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections but changed its decision after criticism from politicians and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi) has expressed concern that that authorities continue to treat journalism as a crime and that there is continued animosity by some police officers towards journalists.

“We would like to reiterate our appeal to the police that they should make more efforts towards working as a service and forming a better working relationship with journalists.

“MISA Malawi will engage the Malawi Police Service (MPS) leadership to discuss these concerns and agree on concrete steps of improving the working relationship between our two sides,” the media body said in a statement.

