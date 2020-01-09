Chimulirenji warns flood prone area dwellers to move uplands

The Vice President of Malawi, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, has urged people living in flood prone areas to move uplands for their safety.

Chimulirenji who is also the minister of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said this on 8 January 2020 at Traditional Authority Masasa, in Ntcheu district during donation of Maize flour to flood victims by the Muslim World League through its humanitarian arm.

The league donated 300 bags of Maize flour, each weighing 25Kg to the affected people.

Moosa Mkhize, who represented the Muslim World League said the relief assistance was successful because of unity and togetherness among them.

“The donation of Maize flour has been made in the spirit of oneness,” said Mkhize.

Over 252 households were affected by floods that came following the heavy rains that fall during the night of 2 January leaving 63 families displaced while injuring three people.

However, before the Muslim World League came in with their donation, DoDMA also provided relief assistance to the victims on 5 January which included plastic sheets for temporary accommodation, rice, beans, salt, buckets, plates and cups.

