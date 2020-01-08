MEC appeals High Court decision on Mangochi West rerun

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal against a High Court decision ordering the electoral body to conduct a rerun in Mangochi West Constituency.

According to MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the electoral body noticed that some facts and evidence might have not been considered in the case.

Following the May 21 elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission said Geoffrey Meleka Chiwondo won with 4,527 votes against Independent candidate Simeon Harrison’s 4,518.

But Harrison petitioned the court saying he was surprised that counting and tabulation of results was suspended on May 21 till the next day due to suspicious conduct of a MEC officer.

He added that tally sheets used to determine the final results were tampered with using correction fluid.

In December, High Court Judge Sylvester Kalembera ordered MEC to conduct a rerun in Mangochi West Constituency saying elections held on May 21 in the area were not free and fair and the results are highly questionable.

In his ruling, Kalembera said the petitioner proved to the court that the election results were tampered with especially at Makunula polling centre where a presiding officer was replaced.

