FAM names Women’s Under 20 coaching panel

The Football Association of Malawi has appointed Maggie Chombo-Sadiki as Head Coach for the Under 20 Women’s National Football team.

The Coach’s mandate is to lead the team in the 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers which starts later this month with Malawi playing Zimbabwe.

The former National Team player, who is also a CAF Coach Instructor, will be assisted by Kondwani Mwalweni and Scollastica Khunga.

Wilson Mkandawire is the fitness trainer, Milly Kumwenda and Lina Mtegha are Team doctor and team manager respectively.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda confirmed the appointments and said all members have since accepted their appointments.

“FAM in consultation with the Coaches Association of Malawi and the National Women Football Association arrived at the decision to engage the panel urgently following the draw and the fixture for the forthcoming competition.

“The panel is due to draw programmes for the camp and identifying players,” said Gunda.

Advertisements

Advertisements