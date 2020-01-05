Mzuzu car sellers have complained that they are forced to urinate on trees because the Mzuzu City Council has not built toilets at their place of business.

The second hand car sellers also want the council to provide piped water at the premises.

“There is no water and toilets here which forces us to sometimes use the trees nearby to urinate, so we are asking the Mzuzu City Council to consider us by putting these facilities in order to prevent some diseases,” said one of the vendors Mchelenje Kawonga on Thursday.

Commenting on this in a separate interview, Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe said the vendors are using the place illegally and do not pay any fees to the council.

“They applied for the land to trade their business, and the council is still looking in to it, so during this period when they are waiting to be relocated that’s why they forced themselves to where they are now.

“If you can see the place belongs to the DC and some are behind Regional Education Office but they are not supposed to be there. How can we build toilets and give them water while the said place is in the hands of others, that’s why they are not paying anything to the city,” said Gondwe.

He therefore said the City will advise the vendors once the place is identified.

