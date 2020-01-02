Rwandan national dies after falling into pit latrine

A 51-year-old Rwandan woman has died in Lilongwe after falling into a pit latrine.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Lilongwe’s remote location of Mtandire.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi police Salomy Zgambo identified the woman as Martha Ofutinema.

According to Zgambo, the woman went to answer the call of nature when she fell into the pit.

Police were called to the scene and together with members of the community they managed to pull out the woman but it was hours after she had fallen into the pit latrine.

The woman was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Martha Ofutinema was originally from Butali Province in Rwanda but was residing at Mtandire, Traditional Authority Njerwa in Lilongwe.

Police have since advised people to exercise extra caution when using pit latrines during this rainy season since many latrines are precarious and a danger to life.