Chinese company hands over solar powered irrigation plant to Malawi

A Chinese company has handed over to Malawi Government a solar powered irrigation and milling plant which government hopes will enable Malawi deal with food insecurity.

The official handover ceremony of the solar-powered irrigation and milling plant took place at Mikolongwe Veterinary Station in Chiradzulu.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa said Hebei Pingle Flour Manufacturing Company of China for supporting Malawi government’s efforts in its drive towards achieving a hunger-free Malawi by providing the plant.

He noted that the National Agriculture Policy advocates for complete transformation of the agriculture sector hence the plant is an important input into Malawi’s agriculture transformation drive through mechanization.

“This will promote production intensification and processing and help to achieve the goal of food and nutrition security for the growing population in this district and Malawi as a whole,” he said.

“I am convinced that proper and full use of this Plant will enable Malawi break the vicious food insecurity cycle.”

The minister then urged farmers go to Mikolongwe to get acquainted with good agriculture practices, which are prerequisites for improved crop, livestock and fisheries production.

He also asked local leaders to support government staff at Mikolongwe Veterinary Station to safeguard the plant since community members will be using the milling facility to process their maize into flour.