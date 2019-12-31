Malawian radiologist awarded in US

The American Neurological Association (ANA) has awarded Malawian radiologist Dr. Sam Kampondeni who developed techniques that have led to insights into how cerebral malaria affects brain development in children.

Kampondeni, Malawi’s top radiologist and leading expert on the interpretation of brain scans, has received a special award from the American Neurological Association (ANA) which is a society of academic neuroscientists devoted to advanced research into diseases of the nervous system.

According to Sean Kampondeni, Dr. Kampondeni’s presentation on “MRI Brain Volume Measures as Proxy for Intracranial Pressure Predict Outcome in Pediatric Cerebral Malaria” is among works selected for a special award and recognition at the Annual Conference of the American Neurological Association.

Over 500 scientific works were presented at the Annual Conference.

The award recognizes Dr. Kampondeni’s work in the field of neuroscience, where he has worked, conducted research, and published dozens of scholarly articles over the course of three decades.

“Of special note is his development of the SamKam Ratio, a measurement of the brain’s swelling and excretion of cerebrospinal fluid as a predictor of disease progression based on specific dimensions of slices taken from behind the splenium of the corpus callosum and the fourth ventricle.

“His use of such innovative techniques has provided seminal and groundbreaking insights into how cerebral malaria affects brain development in children, as well as how brain swelling measurements can be used to predict the progression of the disease and the probability of mortality,” said Sean Kampondeni.