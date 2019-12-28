Mutharika’s 2019 performance hailed

A social commentator has hailed President Peter Mutharika’s performance in 2019 saying the Malawi Kwacha has been stable this year.

The commentator Oliver Nakoma has hailed the current regime for how it has performed in 2019 and handled boiling pressure.

“Though there have been a mass of demonstrations, but the government has tried to bring up peace in our nation, there have been a prudent cabinet and also the Kwacha have been stable, as some of the achievements that the country has made,” said Nakoma.

He, however, bashed the poor construction of roads as a mole the country failed to deal with this year.

Mutharika who was re-elected in the May 2019 Presidential Elections, defeating UTM’s Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera is fighting rigging allegations, with the two opposition leaders calling him an illegitimate president.

His administration has also had to deal with violent protests after the polls and before the elections, there were widespread calls for the Malawi leader to resign.