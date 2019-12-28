Girl miscarries after being tortured by police officers

A 16-year-old girl in Mzimba has lost her unborn baby after being tortured by police officers.

A network of Non-Governmental Organisations in Mzimba South says the teenager, who was two and a half months pregnant, was being withdrawn from early marriage when she was beaten by the law enforcers.

Officer-in-Charge at Mzimba Police Station, Assistant Commissioner Emmanuel Soko refused to comment on the matter.

Zodiak reported that the organisations are demanding police to arrest and prosecute police officers who were involved in torturing the girl.

Chairperson for the network, Teckson Amadu, said the civil society organisations will drag the police to court if no action is taken on the issue.

According to Amau, the organisation are convinced that the girl’s rights have been infringed upon.

The incident comes amid allegations that police officers in Lilongwe raped women and girls.