Two women arrested over Chamba

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody two women from Chikwawa who were found with Cannabis Sativa locally known as “Chamba” on Friday at Nancholi bus stage.

The two are Falesi Isaac aged 32 and Falesi Moyo aged 36 and they both hail from Sekeni village Traditional Authority Lundu in Chikwawa district.

The women were apprehended on Friday during a general observation which was taking place at Nancholi bus stage.

According to a police report, the officers who were on duty that time became suspicious with big sacks which the two women were carrying.

Search was conducted where the said illicit drugs were found inside four bags and seven Plastic Jumbos.

The cannabis was seized and taken to Bvumbwe research station for examination.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of possession of illicit drug.