Nyasa Big Bullets, Wanderers to meet in charity match

Nyasa Big Bullets will play Be Forward Wanderers this weekend in a charity match organized by the Central Region Football Association.

The game will be played at Kasungu Stadium on 29 December.

The aim of the match is to raise funds and condole families of football players who died on 10 November in an accident in Lilongwe.

The three players namely Chimwemwe Mwakwinja, Blessings Mhango and Douglas were Makesure Pirates players.

Speaking with reporters at Civo Stadium, Vice General Secretary for the association Antonio Manda said the association has provided food and accommodation to the two clubs.

According to Manda, tickets for the game are going at K2000 for open stand and 10,000 for VIP stand.

He then asked well-wishers to support the association so that a lot of money should be raised.

The game comes after Bullets won the Super League on the last day of the season on Sunday.