Parents have been urged to look after their children during this festive season to prevent them from indulging in malpractices.

GodKnows Maseko, the founder of Step Kids Association, said this in an interview with Malawi24.

He said young people are prone to indulging in bad behaviours during this season.

“It is the role of parents to look after their children including not to allow them to go out at night,” he said.

Maseko further pleaded with the children to avoid drug and substance abuse.