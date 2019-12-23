Woman arrested for entering Majete Wildlife Reserve

Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 27-year-old woman for entering into Majete Wildlife Reserve and setting up a trap to kill animals.

According to Chikwawa police public relations officer, Foster Benjamin, the suspect has been identified as Malita Jacob was netted last week on Friday.

Benjamin said Malita escorted her fiancee Friday Kamphinga to check on their traps in the protected area and was caught by rangers who were on patrol after her lover escaped the fate.

The rangers later handed her over to the police where she is being kept as she is expected to appear before court any day this week.

The lady will be answering charges of illegal entry, weapon conveyance and setting up of a gin trap into a protected area which falls under National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Malita Jacob comes from Maliwati village under Senior Chief Chapananga in Chikwawa District.

In a related development, police in the same district have arrested John Vitto, 18, for allegedly selling a piece of warthog meat.

Vitto sold the warthog meat to his neighbour Christopher M’bobo after he obtained the meat from another suspect who is believed to have killed the animal in Majete.

According to Benjamin, selling of warthog meat is an offence which contravenes Section 86 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act as read with Section 108 of National Parks and Wildlife Act of 2017.

Meanwhile, officials from National Parks and Wildlife Regulations have since established that the warthog meat which was on sale by Vitto is valued at K1.4 million.