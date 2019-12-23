Khuda Muyaba wins golden boot award

Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba has won the 2019 TNM Super League golden boot award after netting 21 goals in his second season with the Bankers.

The former Moyale Barracks attacker’s form has been particularly deadly since the start of the just ended season, scoring 21 goals, including two hat-tricks.

His final hat-trick of the campaign arrived on the last day of the season when he scored thrice in Silver Strikers’ 4-0 thrashing of Karonga United to ensure a fourth place finish for the Area 47 based side.

Muyaba has pipped Be Forward Wanderers’ Babatunde Adepoju for the award, despite the Nomads striker scoring more goals in the first round of the season.

Nyasa Big Bullets’ youthful striker Hassan Kajoke has come third with 17 goals to his name while last season’s top goal scorer Chiukepo Msowoya has finished the season with 11 goals, alongside Wanderers’ Vincent Nyangulu and Mzuni FC’s Collen Nkhulambe.

Blue Eagles captain Micium Mhone and TN Stars’ forward Stain Dave have scored 12 goals each while Civil Sporting Club’ Muhammad Sulumba, Eagles’ Schumaker Kuwali and Silver’s Mike Tete have 10 goals each.

Newly crowned champions Bullets FC have scored 62 goals, seconded by runners up Wanderers FC with 55 goals.