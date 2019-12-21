Office of Ombudsman awarded for performing well

The Office of the Ombudsman has been awarded for being the overall best performing public institution in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The Overall Public Service Best Performer award was given on Thursday in Lilongwe at the 2018/2019 Performance Contract Awards Ceremony by Office of the President and Cabinet.

The Ombudsman also got an award for Best Performer in the category of constitutional bodies.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, said there has been an improvement in this year’s performance evaluation because many public institutions have performed well.

He added that the public bodies are also working hard to end corruption in their respective institutions.

“We are therefore urging the public institutions to be more transparent as possible so as to build trust among the citizens,” he said.

The Ombudsman Martha Chizuma was delighted with the recognition saying it will motivate employees at her office to continue working hard and to the expectations of Malawians.