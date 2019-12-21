FISD Cup preview: KB, Eagles in final battle

The 2019 FISD Challenge Cup prepares to lavish upon football fans another truly special dish in the shape of a mouth-watering decider as Kamuzu Barracks battle it out with Blue Eagles for the coveted trophy at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams faced each other in the top flight football from which Kamuzu Barracks won the first round match before playing out to a goalless draw in the second round.

This will be Kamuzu Barracks’ third final in this competition, with the Soldiers winning it in 2017 after finishing as runners up to Be Forward Wanderers in 2016.

The Soldiers will be looking forward to winning this trophy for the second time in two years.

The Capital City Soldiers have not lifted a domestic trophy since 2017 and they will likely go flat out to reclaim the lost glory.

To reach this far, KB hammered Hangover FC 5-1 at Mpira Village last month.

Their current top goal scorer in this tournament is Francisco Kamdzeka and he will also be hoping to beat Schumaker Kuwali for the top scorer’s award.

However, Eagles are not minnows in cup competitions especially when they reach this level.

In 2018, they defied all odds when they beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the finals of Airtel Top 8 at Bingu National Stadium.

Having missed out on the Super League championship, the Area 30- based side will come very hard on the hosts to at least finish the 2019 season with a trophy.

They were 4-0 winners over Silver Strikers in the semi-finals of the competition.

Kuwali, Micium Mhone and John Malidadi Jnr will lead the attack against the Soldiers.

There have been 90 goals in this year’s competition, with Kamdzeka leading in the scorer’s chart with five goals, seconded by Kuwali and Brighton Gomani with four goals each.

This year’s competition has produced 68 yellow cards and 4 red cards.

Godfrey Nkhakananga will take charge of the final.

The winner will walk away with a trophy and prize money of K20 million, with the runners up walking away with K7 million.