Chief Ngabu dethroned

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has dethroned Senior Chief Ngabu of Chikwawa district.

Mutharika says in a letter to Ngabu that he has used chapter 22:03, part 1, section 11(b) and (c) of the Chiefs Act which gives him power in that regard.

The letter signed on 12th December, 2019 in reference to the chapter mentioned, orders Noah Dalasi Chisafali Ngabu to stop exercising his duties as Senior Chief Ngabu of Chikwawa.

“[The decision] is due to recommendations arising from the commission of inquiry conducted in August, 2019 into your alleged misconduct towards your subject under your jurisdiction,” Mutharika tells Ngabu.

In June this year, some concerned citizens in the Ngabu area conducted demonstrations and presented their petition to the district commissioner’s office where they accused the chief of being corrupt.

