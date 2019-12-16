Man shoots wife in Lilongwe

Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have arrested 36-year-old William Mark Phiri for shooting his wife Waheeda Bagus.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at Area 49 Gulliver in the capital city.

Lingadzi Police Station Salomy Chibwana Zgambo said Waheeda Bagus is in critical condition receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

According to Zgambo, Miss Rashida Bagus who is sister to Waheeda together with Waheeda’s maid arrived at the police station and reported that the 36 year old man had shot his wife on the chest.

The maid told police that Waheeda left the house on Sunday night and later came back.

“After some minutes, I heard madam shouting as if she was in danger. I went out to see what was happening only to see my madam oozing blood from her chest,” the maid Victoria Phiri told police.

Mark Phiri was in the same room and he told the house help to get ready and take the wife to hospital.

At the hospital, Mark told the house help that his wife shot herself.

Mark then went to Lingadzi police and asked the police officer at reception for a medical report.

The police officer asked Phiri if he was involved in an accident since his clothes were stained with blood but the suspect got angry and went back to his car saying he made a mistake reporting to police.

“The officer on reception notified the CID personal who went to where Mark packed his car and after confrontation, the suspect was found with a pistol. The officer shot in the air to scare the suspect who in return produced his pistol but police managed to grab the pistol from him,” she explained.

Phiri hails from Msulilongwe village, Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhatabay district.