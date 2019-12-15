Two swept away by river in Chikwawa

Two people have died in Chikwawa after being swept away by Mikalango River.

Langerson Jonathan, a Form 4 student, and Elson Chigedula a villager died on Friday in separate incidents.

Jonathan attempted to cross the swollen river when he was coming from the garden on Friday afternoon but was swept away and villagers found his dead body downstream.

The villagers also discovered the body of Chigedula who drowned earlier in the day. He was drunk and was heading to buy kanyenya when he tried to cross the river.

Speaking in an interview, public relations officer for Chikwawa Police Foster Benjamin said police detectives and clinical officers from Ngabu rural Hospital rushed to the scene and a postmortem showed that the two died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public to avoid crossing swollen rivers to prevent similar incidents.

Both Jonathan and Chigedula came from same Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa district.