Walter flows over Mwenda: Nyamilandu retains FAM presidency

…Jabar Alide triumphs over Mtanthiko…

After all the fights, the talk, the accusations and the persuasions, the stage was set for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Elective General Assembly in Mangochi where Walter Nyamilandu defeated James Mwenda for the top position.

Security was tight, the process was well organized and it was time for boys to be separated from men in all the positions which were to be contested for.

Presided over by Justice Kalembera, first to go on the ballot to cast his vote was Southern Region Football Association President Raphael Humba and then the rest of the other 35 delegates followed.

It was at this moment when Nyamilandu trounced Mwenda with 23 votes against 13, representing 53% of the total votes.

Reacting to his victory, Nyamilandu took to his Facebook page where he said it was now time to deliver as the campaign period is now over.

“The journey to raise the bar has commenced. I would like to thank God for this victory and also to you the affiliates for trusting in me again to lead FAM for the next four years. And to my family, my team and all friends for our support. Campaign period is over. It’s time to develop our football. It’s time to raise the bar. Together we can,” said Nyamilandu.

Mwenda, who was Nyamilandu’s Vice President from 2015 to this day, conceded defeat and congratulated his rival for retaining the Presidential seat.

“Congratulations president Walter for retaining the seat l wish him well,” said Mwenda in a statement.

On the position of the first Vice President, Jabbar Alide got the better of Daud Mtanthiko with 21 votes while Othaniel Hara was voted for the position of the Second Vice President.

Chimango Munthali, Madalitso Kuyera, Muhammad Seleman, Rashid Ntelera and Felistus Dossi all made it into the executive committee as members.

Below is the full list of the elected members:

President

Walter Nyamilandu Manda

1st Vice President

Jabbar Alide

2nd Vice President

Othaniel Hara

Executive Members

Chimango Munthali Madalitso Kuyera Muhammad Selemani Rashid Ntelera

Female Member