PAC peace prayers: Chakwera attends, Mutharika and Chilima skips

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) held prayers on Saturday in Lilongwe where Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera was in attendance but President Peter Mutharika and UTM leader Saulos Chilima were not.

Mutharika was represented by Vice President Everton Chimulirenji while UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga represented Chilima.

The prayers were held at BICC in Lilongwe under theme of “Call for Respect for the Rule of Law and The Promotion of Co-existence”.

Speaking with reporters, PAC Chairperson Felix Chingota said they want the fear of the Lord to guide and protect people in the country from all sorts of evils.

He added that the future of this country is in everyone’s hands and asked the people of this nation to be united regardless of their status in the society and region.

“We believe that God has answered our prayers. Let us live in peace and harmony, I ask the Holy Spirit to be with each and every one of us, PAC is happy that everyone is preaching for peace,” he explained.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Maria Jose Torres who also attended the event said Malawians should live in peace while they are waiting for the court ruling and should think about co-existence above everything.

Torres asked different political parties to always go for dialogue whenever disagreements arise and to put at heart the wellbeing of vulnerable people since they also they suffer greatly when the country is not at peace.

In his remarks, Sheikh Muhammad Silika encouraged people in the country regardless of their religion to remain united and focused on the development of the country.