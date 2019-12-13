Mutharika congratulates Boris Johnson on election win

Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election success.

On Thursday, Britain went to the polls where voters gave Johnson’s Conservative Party its largest majority in decades while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party suffered a defeat.

In a message released by the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday, Mutharika described the Conservative Party’s victory as a clear manifestation of Mr. Johnson’s great leadership abilities to steer the affairs of the United Kingdom towards its development agenda for the betterment of the people of the UK.

The Malawi leader also wished the British Prime Minister personal good health and the wellbeing of the people of the United Kingdom.

Following the elections in the UK, the Conservatives have a majority of 80 after winning 365 of the 650 seats in the UK’s House of Commons.

Prior to the polls, Johnson promised to take the United Kingdom out of European Union by 31 January next year.