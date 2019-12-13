Bullets shine in Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion

As the close of 2019 TNM Super League season draws nigh with Nyasa Big Bullets narrowly at the summit, the People’s Team has dominated top prizes in the ongoing Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion being run by the long-time league sponsor, TNM Plc.

During the sixth monthly draw, its supporter William Round emerged a winner of the K1.5 million monthly jack pot with Hassan Kajoke being voted Supporters’ Player of the month for November.

Kajoke outshined his fellow nominees with 2298 votes, while William emerged a winner after he correctly predicted a game between Tigers and Bullets, which ended 1-0 in favor of Nyasa Big Bullets.

Upon hearing the news that he has won K1.5 million, the 34-year-old sound was over the moon revering the promotion saying it will alleviate his poverty.

“I earn my living through farming and brick laying around Malaka here in Nsanje. The money I have won will help me to build a decent house a thing I have been dreaming for so long, my life has been changed significantly,” said joyous Sound.

As per this season’s requirement, K1 million is for his personal use and K500 000 will be channeled towards purchase football equipment that will be donated to a local team of his choice.

Limbani Nsapato, TNM’s Brand and Communication Manager hailed the progress of the promotion saying it is achieving its core objective.

“As a fan engagement incentive, Zampira promotion has so far received great participation from fans across the country. We have seen fans from all the regions winning cash prizes, airtime and people donating sports equipment to benefit teams of their choice. Furthermore, Zampira enabled two supporters to watch live a Champions League game in Spain,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato said that the promotion intensifies connection between supporters and the TNM Super League.

“This season we implemented different tactics to actively engage the 12th player. Through the predictions, question of the day and Supporters’ Player of the month categories we are managing to keep supporters fully involved with the elite league,” he said.

Other prizes in the draw were; K100, 000 to the Daily Question winner, three winners walking away with K50, 000 each and 50 supporters won K1000 worth of airtime.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option.