Kasungu prepares for fall armyworms

Kasungu District Agriculture Development Office says it is ready to deal with fall armyworms that cause devastating damage to crops.

The office has now started sensitisation meetings and distribution of chemicals to farmers in preparation for the growing season.

Kasungu District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO), Patterson Kandonje, said his office has reached out to the Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) with sensitisation on fall army worms and chemicals.

“We have gone in three EPAs so far using our mobile van to sensitise them on issues of fall armyworms to encourage them to be alert with the worms in their fields.

“We are also distributing chemicals to EPAs as a starter-pack,” Kandonje said.

One of the smallholder farmers, Victor Kamwana from Chamama in the district said farmers will work together with the government and follow instructions to control fall army worms this year.

Last year, the pest caused minimal damage in Kasungu compared to previous years because of proper preparation.army s

Written by Amadu Matamando